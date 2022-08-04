Topeka firefighters respond to East Topeka fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a house fire Wednesday night in East Topeka.

Topeka Fire officials said they were containing a fire in the 300 block of SE Lime St. A fire investigator was heading to the scene. No further information was provided.

Firefighters on scene told 13 NEWS nobody was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

