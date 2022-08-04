Thursday forecast: Back to sunny skies and hot conditions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures will continue to heat up each day through Saturday with a slight cool down Sunday and the potential for comfortable temperatures next week.

Taking Action:

Heat remains the top concern through the weekend. Make sure you’re taking your heat safety precautions seriously: Hydrating by drinking plenty of water and limiting outdoor exposure. Keep your pets in mind as well.

There is a low chance of rain this weekend however the highest chance of rain will likely hold off until after sunset Sunday. This is subject to change so keep checking back for updates.



After yesterday’s rain, dry conditions set-up through Saturday. There is a low chance of rain Saturday night and depending on the speed of a cold front Sunday will depend if there’s rain for some areas Sunday afternoon or if it holds off until after sunset.

As for the temperatures, high confidence it will be in the 90s through Sunday however Saturday has the highest probability of reaching the triple digits. Depending on the level of humidity will depend on the heat index values but generally speaking, heat indices through Sunday will likely range 98-108 for most areas.

Normal High: 91/Normal Low: 69 (WIBW)

Today: Few clouds early otherwise sunny. Highs in the low-mid 90s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Winds E around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 90s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

With highs in the mid 90s to around 100° this weekend, at least winds will be slightly stronger and gust 20-25 mph both days. Again check back in the coming days on if and how much rain may have an impact on the weekend before sunset Sunday.

As for next week big differences in the models exist: First and foremost there is a question on whether or not rain from Sunday night lingers into Monday. This could of course impact how cool it stays. It will be cool regardless of rain or not, in fact the 89° in the 8 day may be too warm. After Monday, models have a large temperature spread Tuesday through Thursday with one model keeping highs in the 80s while the other model has a gradual warming trend to around 100° by Thursday. Needless to say expect changes to the forecast in the coming days as models start to come to more of an agreement. Models do agree that after Monday it will be dry.

