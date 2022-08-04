TFI welcomes Melissa Briggs as new Chief Administration Officer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TFI has welcomed a familiar face as its new Chief Administration Officer.

On Wednesday, Aug. 3, TFI announced Melissa Briggs as its new Chief Administration Officer. It said she has served the organization for 8 years in various roles and has extensive experience in clinical and therapeutic services - as well as comprehensive management experience.

Before she was named CAO, TFI noted that Briggs served as the Senior Vice President for Clinical and Assessment Services. Before that, it said she served as Executive Director and Vice President of Residential and Clinical Services over Pathway Family Service - an agency of TFI.

“Melissa has extensive experience in child welfare management, and she is a longtime TFI employee who understands our agency and the needs of those we serve very well. We are excited for her promotion as the Chief Administration Officer,” said Michael Patrick, TFI CEO and President.

As CAO, TFI indicated that Brigs will be responsible for management oversight of the administrative departments - Information Technology and Software, Program Development, Fund Development and Marketing, and Human Resources.

During her time with the organization, TFI said Briggs has been a member of its Executive Team, Leadership Team, and Senior Management team. She is also a founding member of its Leadership Institute - a voluntary training program meant to build the leadership skills of employees.

TFI noted that Briggs earned her Bachelor’s in Psychology from Pittsburg State University and a Master’s in Community Counseling. She also earned a Ph.D. in Counseling Education and Supervision from Kansas State University.

