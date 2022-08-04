Sheriff’s Office searches for missing woman believed to be with Iowa man

DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials from Dickinson County are searching for a missing woman who is believed to be with a man from Iowa.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post on Aug. 4, that if anyone has information about the whereabouts of Makayla Robertson, 23, of Dickinson Co., they should report that information to law enforcement immediately.

A poster from Kansas Missing and Unsolved reports that Robertson has been missing since July 17. She was last seen outside of Abilene when she told her mother she was going to meet someone but never returned.

It has been reported that Robertson has ties to a man from Waterloo, Iowa, and is believed to be in his company. Officials have not released his identity.

Robertson has been described as a 23-year-old female who stands at about 5-foot-2 and weighs about 220 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information about Robertson’s whereabouts or the situation, they should call the Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-200-0408 or the KBI at 785-296-4017.

