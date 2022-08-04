Sheriff’s Office searches for missing woman believed to be with Iowa man

Officials are searching for Makayla Robertson who was reported missing on July 17, 2022.
Officials are searching for Makayla Robertson who was reported missing on July 17, 2022.(Dickinson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials from Dickinson County are searching for a missing woman who is believed to be with a man from Iowa.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post on Aug. 4, that if anyone has information about the whereabouts of Makayla Robertson, 23, of Dickinson Co., they should report that information to law enforcement immediately.

A poster from Kansas Missing and Unsolved reports that Robertson has been missing since July 17. She was last seen outside of Abilene when she told her mother she was going to meet someone but never returned.

It has been reported that Robertson has ties to a man from Waterloo, Iowa, and is believed to be in his company. Officials have not released his identity.

Robertson has been described as a 23-year-old female who stands at about 5-foot-2 and weighs about 220 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information about Robertson’s whereabouts or the situation, they should call the Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-200-0408 or the KBI at 785-296-4017.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence woman arrested on 111 counts related to fraud of coworkers, neighbors
Harlee Elizabeth Borders
Topeka woman convicted in 2021 murder in SE Topeka
Petco, Topeka
“Significant” mice infestation impacts Topeka Petco
Jessica Porter, communications chair for the Shawnee County, Kansas, Democratic Party,...
Kansas voters resoundingly protect access to abortion
FILE
Primary Election Results 2022

Latest News

Ashley Morris (left) Aaron Lewis (right)
2 arrested after suspect returns to crime scene, assaults Carbondale officer
Malachi Fielder, 18
Riley Co. officials search for man considered armed and dangerous
FILE
McPherson woman pleads guilty after man found dead in mobile home
Nicholas Mainville, 7/20/20 booking photo form the Kansas Dept. of Corrections
Man arrested for third time this week after hitting woman in face with bat