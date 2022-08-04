SCP+R plans to cut schedule for amenities with start of school

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the start of fall classes, Shawnee Co. Parks + Recreation plans to cut the amenities schedule to weekends only.

SCP+R said amenities include:

The Gage Park mini-train and carousel will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Oct. 30.

The Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for paddle boat, water trike, canoe and kayak rentals through Sept. 11.

Dornwood and Jackson Spray Parks will remain open daily through Sept. 15.

