Riley Co. officials search for man considered armed and dangerous

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are searching for a man considered to be armed and dangerous in connection with an aggravated robbery in which a 15-year-old has also been arrested.

The Riley Co. Police Department says on Thursday, Aug. 4, that officials are attempting to locate Malachi Fielder, 18, of Manhattan, on a warrant for aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and criminal discharge of a firearm in connection to a July 28 aggravated robbery.

Malachi Fielder, 18 (RCPD)

RCPD said it has been reported that Fielder and Terriundis Toliver, 15, of Manhattan, robbed a 17-year-old male victim at gunpoint for his iPhone and then shot at him and a 45-year-old woman as they followed the pair driving away from the scene.

The Department said no injuries were reported in the incident.

Toliver was arrested on July 31, for the crimes and remains confined to the North Central Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Facility in Junction City.

RCPD stressed that if residents see Fielder, they should not attempt to approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous. If he is seen, residents should contact officials at 785-537-2112 immediately.

Tips can also be made anonymously to the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

