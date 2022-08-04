RCPD: Man arrested again after hitting woman in the face with baseball bat

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who had been arrested for a nonviolent crime on Tuesday was again arrested Thursday morning after he hit a woman in the face with a baseball bat.

The Riley County Police Department says around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 500 block of Leavenworth St. in Manhattan with reports of an aggravated battery.

When officials arrived, they said a 42-year-old woman reported that a man, later identified as Nicholas Mainville, 41, of Manhattan, allegedly hit her in the face with a baseball bat.

The woman was rushed to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment of her injuries.

Mainville was arrested and booked into the Riley Co. Jail for aggravated battery, distribution of opiates and criminally carrying a weapon.

On Tuesday, Mainville was arrested with a female coconspirator for the theft of military uniforms and other items from the bed of a woman’s truck in the Hilton Parking Garage.

The Riley Co. Police Activity log indicates that Mainville was being held behind bars in lieu of bond, however, Kansas Vine link indicates that he has already made bail and is back on the street.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.