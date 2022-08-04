Mulvane Art Museum’s ArtLab to reopen Saturday, group tours available

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 4, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Mulvane Art Museum’s ArtLab will reopen after a COVID-19 pandemic hiatus with group tours available.

Washburn University says the Mulvane Art Museum’s Artlab will reopen on Saturday, Aug. 6. It said the lab will be open to the public on Tuesdays from 4 - 7 p.m. and Saturday afternoons from 12 - 4 p.m.

WU said the ArtLab - an innovative center for hands-on arts education - has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, the University said the ArtLab will be open for private educational tours on Tuesdays and Thursdays. It said tours are required to be scheduled in advance and are limited to 30 guests. Groups can also schedule a morning - 10 a.m. - or afternoon - 1 p.m. - session.

To schedule a private group tour in advance, visitors should email the Mulvane Art Museum’s Curator, Jonathan Matteson, or call the office at 785-670-1124. The ages and number of participants should be included with visitor information and minors are required to be accompanied by an adult.

Washburn noted that the Museum recently held a national search to find an Education Curator and has hired Matteson to do so. He has a decade of experience in museum and gallery programming and education and has taught at both public and private schools. He earned a bachelor of fine arts in studio art from Washington State University and a master of fine arts in studio art from the University of Idaho.

“As a curator of education,” Matteson said. “I will facilitate learning, particularly formal and non-formal art appreciation while conducting outreaches that are fun and fascinating for all who participate.”

For more information about the museum’s programs and exhibitions, click HERE.

