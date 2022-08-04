Marshall urges unanimous consent on border crisis resolution

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has requested unanimous consent on a resolution to allow governors to act as they see fit when dealing with the crisis at the southern border.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says on Wednesday night, Aug. 3, he called for unanimous consent on the Senate Floor to pass his new resolution declaring a crisis at the southern border as an invasion - as defined by the U.S. Constitution.

Sen. Marshall noted that the resolution recognizes the rights of each state’s governor to act to secure the border.

“This open border – opened by Joe Biden – has resulted in an unprecedented, unrelenting massive wave of illegal aliens entering our country,” Marshall said. “It is long past time for states to protect their interests because Joe Biden has made it clear the federal government will not… I encourage the passage of this resolution, to stand in solidarity with the Governors of these United States, who must take matters into their own hands to protect their citizens against this invasion.”

Marshall said that prominent border security groups and immigration officials have already announced their support for the effort.

“We applaud the leadership of Sen. Marshall for lending his support to the growing chorus of Americans who agree that the border crisis is in fact an invasion and that Governors should declare that fact, and use all available authorities under Article I, Section 10, Clause 3 of the U.S. Constitution to remedy the problem,” said Russ Vought, President of Citizens for Renewing America, and Ken Cuccinelli, former Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security and Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services under President Donald Trump.

The Senator indicated that Senator Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) objected to the unanimous consent request.

