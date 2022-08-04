Local K9s to enjoy dog days of summer at Shawnee Co. pools

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local K9s will enjoy the dog days of summer at Shawnee County pools to close out the recreation season as school starts.

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says the ever-popular season-ending dog swims have been scheduled for Aug. 11 at Blaisdell Family Aquatic Center - 4201 SW Reinisch Pkwy. - and Aug. 15 at Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center - 300 NE 43rd St. - from 5 - 7 p.m.

SCP+R noted it will cost $5 per dog and all K9s are required to be vaccinated and under the control of their humans.

The Department indicated the dog swim is especially popular with dog owners - some of whom bring toys to toss in the water for their four-legged friends to retrieve while others with smaller dogs remain in the shallow area of the aquatic center.

SCP+R said the event is a spectacle with a large variety of dogs, their interactions with their owners and their interactions with other dogs.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence woman arrested on 111 counts related to fraud of coworkers, neighbors
Harlee Elizabeth Borders
Topeka woman convicted in 2021 murder in SE Topeka
Jessica Porter, communications chair for the Shawnee County, Kansas, Democratic Party,...
Kansas voters resoundingly protect access to abortion
Petco, Topeka
“Significant” mice infestation impacts Topeka Petco
FILE
Primary Election Results 2022

Latest News

FILE - Positions are available at Auburn-Washburn weeks before school begins.
Auburn-Washburn educators to see pay bump with start of year
FILE
SCP+R plans to cut schedule for amenities with start of school
FILE
Mulvane Art Museum’s ArtLab to reopen Saturday, group tours available
Petco
"Significant" mice infestation impacts Topeka Petco