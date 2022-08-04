Local K9s to enjoy dog days of summer at Shawnee Co. pools

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local K9s will enjoy the dog days of summer at Shawnee County pools to close out the recreation season as school starts.

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says the ever-popular season-ending dog swims have been scheduled for Aug. 11 at Blaisdell Family Aquatic Center - 4201 SW Reinisch Pkwy. - and Aug. 15 at Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center - 300 NE 43rd St. - from 5 - 7 p.m.

SCP+R noted it will cost $5 per dog and all K9s are required to be vaccinated and under the control of their humans.

The Department indicated the dog swim is especially popular with dog owners - some of whom bring toys to toss in the water for their four-legged friends to retrieve while others with smaller dogs remain in the shallow area of the aquatic center.

SCP+R said the event is a spectacle with a large variety of dogs, their interactions with their owners and their interactions with other dogs.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.