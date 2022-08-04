Local jeweler seeks owner of precious engagement ring found at Arrowhead

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A Blue Springs jeweler suddenly became a diamond detective when a woman walked in this week to say she’d found a ring at the George Strait concert at Arrowhead on Saturday.

“They said, ‘I’m hoping you’ll tell me that this is just a really cheap ring,’” recounted Aaron Kennedy, owner of Kennedy’s Custom Jewelers.

Kennedy examined it and told her it was actually a legit engagement ring, a quite nice one.

“What touched my heart so much was, upon telling her that information, she was visibly shaken almost to tears,” Kennedy said.

She could have kept it or tried to sell it but instead explained that she’d found it at the George Strait concert and asked if he would help find the owner.

He’s been in the business for more than 25 years and never had such a request. He said her clear concern for the person likely panicking over losing it was a “faith in humanity restored” moment.

“There’s very specific information to be had to prove whose that piece was and I can definitely do that,” he responded.

He contacted lost and found at Arrowhead. He then made a post on social media, sharing on dozens of platforms including Stolen KC, Chiefs Fan Zone, community awareness pages, and private jewelers forums.

In just 24 hours since making the posts, he’s had three calls.

“We’ve had one from the George Strait concert, one from the Garth Brooks concert, one just last in general, all reaching out to see if this was their piece,” Kennedy detailed.

None was a match, but it’s early and the momentum is building.

“Even if they don’t live locally, I think so many people have cared so much to share it and get the information out of there that we have a really good chance of finding who this belongs to,” Kennedy said.

If you think it might be your ring, contact Kennedy at the store at 816-229-0505. To claim it, you will need an appraisal, photo or proof of ownership that matches.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.