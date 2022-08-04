Local jeweler seeks owner of precious engagement ring found at Arrowhead

A Blue Springs jeweler suddenly became a diamond detective when a woman walked in this week to...
A Blue Springs jeweler suddenly became a diamond detective when a woman walked in this week to say she’d found a ring at the George Strait concert at Arrowhead on Saturday.
By Betsy Webster
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A Blue Springs jeweler suddenly became a diamond detective when a woman walked in this week to say she’d found a ring at the George Strait concert at Arrowhead on Saturday.

“They said, ‘I’m hoping you’ll tell me that this is just a really cheap ring,’” recounted Aaron Kennedy, owner of Kennedy’s Custom Jewelers.

Kennedy examined it and told her it was actually a legit engagement ring, a quite nice one.

“What touched my heart so much was, upon telling her that information, she was visibly shaken almost to tears,” Kennedy said.

She could have kept it or tried to sell it but instead explained that she’d found it at the George Strait concert and asked if he would help find the owner.

He’s been in the business for more than 25 years and never had such a request. He said her clear concern for the person likely panicking over losing it was a “faith in humanity restored” moment.

“There’s very specific information to be had to prove whose that piece was and I can definitely do that,” he responded.

He contacted lost and found at Arrowhead. He then made a post on social media, sharing on dozens of platforms including Stolen KC, Chiefs Fan Zone, community awareness pages, and private jewelers forums.

In just 24 hours since making the posts, he’s had three calls.

“We’ve had one from the George Strait concert, one from the Garth Brooks concert, one just last in general, all reaching out to see if this was their piece,” Kennedy detailed.

None was a match, but it’s early and the momentum is building.

“Even if they don’t live locally, I think so many people have cared so much to share it and get the information out of there that we have a really good chance of finding who this belongs to,” Kennedy said.

If you think it might be your ring, contact Kennedy at the store at 816-229-0505. To claim it, you will need an appraisal, photo or proof of ownership that matches.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence woman arrested on 111 counts related to fraud of coworkers, neighbors
Harlee Elizabeth Borders
Topeka woman convicted in 2021 murder in SE Topeka
Jessica Porter, communications chair for the Shawnee County, Kansas, Democratic Party,...
Kansas voters resoundingly protect access to abortion
Petco, Topeka
“Significant” mice infestation impacts Topeka Petco
FILE
Primary Election Results 2022

Latest News

FILE - Positions are available at Auburn-Washburn weeks before school begins.
Auburn-Washburn educators to see pay bump with start of year
FILE
SCP+R plans to cut schedule for amenities with start of school
FILE
Mulvane Art Museum’s ArtLab to reopen Saturday, group tours available
Petco
"Significant" mice infestation impacts Topeka Petco
FILE
Local K9s to enjoy dog days of summer at Shawnee Co. pools