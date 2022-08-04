Lawrence woman arrested with meth in Osage Co.

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence woman was arrested with meth allegedly in her possession in Osage Co.

Just before 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a vehicle around milepost 409 on U.S. Highway 56 for a traffic violation.

During the stop, deputies said they found illegal drugs inside the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver, Elizabeth A. Sheahon, 34, of Lawrence, was arrested and booked into the Osage Co. Jail on possession of methamphetamine, interference with law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended and illegal registration.

