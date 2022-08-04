Jury selection continues for Chandler re-trial

Dana Chandler (WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A week after it started, jury selection continues in the re-trial for Dana Chandler.

Chandler is accused of killing her ex-husband Mike Sisco and his fiance Karen Harkness in July 2002. She was arrested and charged with murders in 2011, and convicted in 2012. However, in 2018, the Kansas Supreme Court overturned the conviction, citing misconduct by former prosecutor Jacqie Spradling, who has since been disbarred.

Last week Thursday, July 28, 325 potential jurors filled out 24-page questionnaires. Attorneys spent several days reviewing them, and began in-person questioning Wednesday. They are looking to seat 12 jurors and five alternates.

The process continues Thursday. Opening statements could begin Thursday afternoon or Friday, depending when jury selection is finished.

Chandler has maintained her innocence.

