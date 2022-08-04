Indiana couple released with minor injuries following crash on I-70

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A couple from Indiana was released from the scene of an accident with only minor injuries after hitting a barrier wall along I-70 in Douglas Co.

The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that troopers were called to the area of mile marker 189.1 on westbound I-70 in Douglas Co. around 6:38 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

The log notes that J. Christopher Crayton Long Hodges, 30, of Indianapolis, was driving a 2013 Hyundai in the left lane when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a barrier. wall.

According to the log, Hodges escaped the wreck without injury, however, his passenger, Sarah Jean Leverty, 32, also of Indianapolis, sustained minor injuries. The log indicates that she was released at the scene.

Both occupants of the vehicle were wearing seatbelts.

