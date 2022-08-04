Indiana couple released with minor injuries following crash on I-70

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A couple from Indiana was released from the scene of an accident with only minor injuries after hitting a barrier wall along I-70 in Douglas Co.

The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that troopers were called to the area of mile marker 189.1 on westbound I-70 in Douglas Co. around 6:38 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

The log notes that J. Christopher Crayton Long Hodges, 30, of Indianapolis, was driving a 2013 Hyundai in the left lane when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a barrier. wall.

According to the log, Hodges escaped the wreck without injury, however, his passenger, Sarah Jean Leverty, 32, also of Indianapolis, sustained minor injuries. The log indicates that she was released at the scene.

Both occupants of the vehicle were wearing seatbelts.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence woman arrested on 111 counts related to fraud of coworkers, neighbors
Jessica Porter, communications chair for the Shawnee County, Kansas, Democratic Party,...
Kansas voters resoundingly protect access to abortion
Harlee Elizabeth Borders
Topeka woman convicted in 2021 murder in SE Topeka
FILE
Primary Election Results 2022
Lawmakers, groups react to Value Them Both Amendment result

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
14-year-old Peyton is a loving kid who likes to take care of animals, loves to work on cars,...
Wednesday’s Child - Peyton
Jalon Daniels ready to prove what he’s made of
Jalon Daniels ready to prove what he’s made of
Wednesday's Child - Peyton