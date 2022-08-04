Harvester’s free food distribution to take place at Events Center August 9th

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The next Harvester’s free mobile food distribution will be taking place August 9th.

The event will be located in the east parking lot at the Stormont Vail Events Center. No ID or proof of eligibility is required. Zip code and the number of people is the only information collected.

The distribution is sponsored by Topeka Turnaround, Inc. in cooperation with Topeka Bible Church. Harvester’s said they plan to being distributing food by 9 - 9:30 a.m. and the event will end when all food is distributed, generally around 11 - 11:30 a.m.

