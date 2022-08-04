Commissioners approve funds for courthouse security upgrade

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Security at the Shawnee Co. Courthouse will be getting an upgrade.

Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved a request from Shawnee Co. Sheriff Brian Hill Thursday to upgrade security measures at the courthouse. It’s an $85,000 project replacing the courthouse’s existing metal detectors and X-ray scanners at both public entrances. Those will then will be kept as back-ups.

The project will be paid with the county’s funds from American Rescue Plan.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.