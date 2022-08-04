Close GOP treasurer race triggers expanded audit in Kansas Primary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two days after the primary election, the gap has narrowed in the race for the Republican State Treasurer nomination.

With counties reporting more mail ballots, State Senator Caryn Tyson has narrowed the gap against State Representative Steven Johnson to 299 votes. Johnson held a margin around 800 votes Wednesday.

With a less than one percent margin, a new state law triggers an expanded audit of the race. Counties will do a hand recount of ten percent of precincts, checking the totals against the machine counts.

Shawnee Co. Elections Commissioner Andrew Howell’s office randomly selected those precincts Thursday, as well as those in the standard post-primary audit. The standard audit reviews one percent of the precincts in one federal race, one statewide race, one legislative race, and one county race.

“They are going to do a hand tally approach to just verify that what they are seeing, during their audit, matches what we released on election night,” Howell said. “So, it is a way for people can know that the machines are working correctly, that they are actually doing the counts correctly, they are just doing a hand verification with a team of people from both parties verifying that it was correct.”

Mail ballots postmarked by 7 p.m. Tuesday and arriving at local elections offices by Friday are still valid. County canvassers have yet to consider provisional ballots.

