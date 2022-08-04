Bow Slinger event at Fort Riley offers chance to “Meet Your Army”
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The 4th annual Bow Slinger event at Fort Riley will be a chance for the public to have some outdoor fun while also meeting some Army soldiers.
The August 20th event will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Some of the scheduled activities include a military dog demonstration, a free Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks archery clinic, and a bus tour of Fort Riley.
There will also be displays of military equipment and a chance for the public to talk to soldiers. Army recruiters will provide a video game trailer for kids or adults to test their skills. Food trucks will also be on site to purchase lunch or refreshments.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.