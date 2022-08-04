Auburn-Washburn educators to see pay bump with start of year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Educators in the Auburn-Washburn district will see a pay bump with the start of the school year.

Auburn-Washburn USD 437 says on Monday, Aug. 1, board members approved raises for educators during the upcoming school year.

Overall, USD 437 told 13 NEWS that pay has increased by 2% for the 2022-23 school year.

The District noted that the contract approved for teachers also includes a $1,000 stipend to be paid at the end of each semester for student supervision - working directly with students to address social-emotional or academic deficiencies or needs caused or influenced by the COVID 19 pandemic.

USD 437 indicated that the stipend funds were approved to be funded through federal COVID-19 relief funds.

The District also said substitute pay increased from $100 to $115 per day and paraeducator starting pay increased from $11 to $13 per hour.

