2 arrested after suspect returns to crime scene, assaults Carbondale officer

Ashley Morris (left) Aaron Lewis (right)
Ashley Morris (left) Aaron Lewis (right)(Carbondale Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - Carbondale Police arrested two people after a domestic battery suspect returned to the scene of the crime and assaulted an officer.

The Carbondale Police Department says on Monday night, Aug. 1, officers and Osage Co. EMS were called to the 500 block of N 4th St. with reports of domestic battery.

When officials arrived, they said they found the victim who reported the suspect, later identified as Ashley RaeAnn Morris, 27, had already left the scene. As the investigation at the scene continued, they said Morris returned and attempted to enter the home.

When a CPD officer tried to stop Morris from going inside, it was reported that she assaulted the officer. She was booked into the Osage Co. Jail for domestic battery and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Additionally, CPD said a second person at the home, Aaron Michael Lewis, 29, was also arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Osage Co. Lewis was arrested in early June when methamphetamine was allegedly found in his possession when officers arrested him on a separate Carbondale Municipal warrant.

CPD noted that both Morris and the officer were checked by EMS at the scene. The suspects were then booked into jail.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence woman arrested on 111 counts related to fraud of coworkers, neighbors
Harlee Elizabeth Borders
Topeka woman convicted in 2021 murder in SE Topeka
Petco, Topeka
“Significant” mice infestation impacts Topeka Petco
Jessica Porter, communications chair for the Shawnee County, Kansas, Democratic Party,...
Kansas voters resoundingly protect access to abortion
FILE
Primary Election Results 2022

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
Malachi Fielder, 18
Riley Co. officials search for man considered armed and dangerous
Officials are searching for Makayla Robertson who was reported missing on July 17, 2022.
Sheriff’s Office searches for missing woman believed to be with Iowa man
FILE
McPherson woman pleads guilty after man found dead in mobile home