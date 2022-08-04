2 arrested after suspect returns to crime scene, assaults Carbondale officer

CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - Carbondale Police arrested two people after a domestic battery suspect returned to the scene of the crime and assaulted an officer.

The Carbondale Police Department says on Monday night, Aug. 1, officers and Osage Co. EMS were called to the 500 block of N 4th St. with reports of domestic battery.

When officials arrived, they said they found the victim who reported the suspect, later identified as Ashley RaeAnn Morris, 27, had already left the scene. As the investigation at the scene continued, they said Morris returned and attempted to enter the home.

When a CPD officer tried to stop Morris from going inside, it was reported that she assaulted the officer. She was booked into the Osage Co. Jail for domestic battery and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Additionally, CPD said a second person at the home, Aaron Michael Lewis, 29, was also arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Osage Co. Lewis was arrested in early June when methamphetamine was allegedly found in his possession when officers arrested him on a separate Carbondale Municipal warrant.

CPD noted that both Morris and the officer were checked by EMS at the scene. The suspects were then booked into jail.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.