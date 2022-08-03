Wednesday forecast: Still hot despite scattered showers

Heat indices for northeast Kansas today: 96-106
By Doug Meyers
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several impacts are expected for today: Rain with isolated t-storms. Despite the rain chance and more cloud cover, it will still be hot so make sure you’re staying hydrated.

Taking Action:

  1. Heat remains the top concern even today with a rain chance. Make sure you’re taking your heat safety precautions seriously: Hydrating by drinking plenty of water and limiting outdoor exposure.
  2. The rain chance does exist all day however most spots will be dry the majority of the day. If you hear thunder, head inside. Lightning and locally heavy rain will be the primary concern through mid-afternoon. From mid-afternoon into this evening, there may be a few strong to severe storms with a hail/wind threat.

While specific details like when rain will be moving into your specific location and how heavy it will be is unknown, generally speaking most spots will only get a Trace to 0.10″ through tonight. Several areas do have the chance to be in the 0.10″-0.30″ range with isolated heavier amounts but where those locations will be, it’s going keeping an eye on the radar and considering yourself lucky you’re getting this much rain. This is going to be our best chance of rain for the work week and while it looks promising that most spots will get rain, the overall rainfall totals won’t be impressive for the majority of northeast Kansas.

Normal High: 91, Normal Low: 69
Normal High: 91, Normal Low: 69(WIBW)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers with a few t-storms at times through the day. Highs in the low 90s north with mid-upper 90s along and south of the turnpike (obviously more clouds and rain in other areas could impact highs and it would be cooler than the current forecast indicates). Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers with a few t-storms mainly south of I-70. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Winds become calm (although will be stronger with storms in the area).

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds E/NE 5-10 mph.

Temperatures will continue to heat up through Saturday before a frontal boundary moves through for the 2nd half of the weekend. There is a very low chance of rain Saturday night however confidence remains low on putting any rain in the 8 day at this time however it will be worth monitoring.

There is a higher chance for rain Sunday night with a very low chance some rain could linger into Monday and Monday evening so that will be monitored as well.

It is worth mentioning that latest models have trended cooler next week compared to yesterday model runs so did bring highs down more in the low 90s and more seasonal vs keeping it in the mid 90s so we’ll be monitoring this to see if models continue this trend or if the hotter temperatures start to move back into the area.

Hail/wind risk with any storms mainly in the late afternoon/evening hours
Hail/wind risk with any storms mainly in the late afternoon/evening hours(SPC/WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A naked woman is found laying beside a car engulfed in flames on Aug. 2, 2022.
Naked woman found beside car engulfed in flames in Topeka
Westbound I-470 closes on Aug. 2, 2022 after a vehicle-pedestrian accident.
Vehicle-pedestrian accident closes westbound I-470, one taken to hospital
KBI: Part-time officer takes own life during arrest attempt
Jessica Porter, communications chair for the Shawnee County, Kansas, Democratic Party,...
Kansas voters resoundingly protect access to abortion
A stretch of westbound I-70 that goes through Downtown Topeka will be completely closed later...
Stretch of westbound I-70 in Topeka to close Aug. 15

Latest News

Despite rain and cloud cover at times, it will still be hot
Hot with scattered showers
Scattered rain but still hot again tomorrow
Tuesday evening forecast: Scattered rain tomorrow
Very hot today, slightly cooler tomorrow with a slight rain chance
Extreme heat today
Tomorrow likely the hottest day of the week
A hot start to August