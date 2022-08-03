Wednesday forecast: Still hot despite scattered showers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several impacts are expected for today: Rain with isolated t-storms. Despite the rain chance and more cloud cover, it will still be hot so make sure you’re staying hydrated.

Taking Action:

Heat remains the top concern even today with a rain chance. Make sure you’re taking your heat safety precautions seriously: Hydrating by drinking plenty of water and limiting outdoor exposure.

The rain chance does exist all day however most spots will be dry the majority of the day. If you hear thunder, head inside. Lightning and locally heavy rain will be the primary concern through mid-afternoon. From mid-afternoon into this evening, there may be a few strong to severe storms with a hail/wind threat.



While specific details like when rain will be moving into your specific location and how heavy it will be is unknown, generally speaking most spots will only get a Trace to 0.10″ through tonight. Several areas do have the chance to be in the 0.10″-0.30″ range with isolated heavier amounts but where those locations will be, it’s going keeping an eye on the radar and considering yourself lucky you’re getting this much rain. This is going to be our best chance of rain for the work week and while it looks promising that most spots will get rain, the overall rainfall totals won’t be impressive for the majority of northeast Kansas.

Normal High: 91, Normal Low: 69 (WIBW)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers with a few t-storms at times through the day. Highs in the low 90s north with mid-upper 90s along and south of the turnpike (obviously more clouds and rain in other areas could impact highs and it would be cooler than the current forecast indicates). Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers with a few t-storms mainly south of I-70. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Winds become calm (although will be stronger with storms in the area).

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds E/NE 5-10 mph.

Temperatures will continue to heat up through Saturday before a frontal boundary moves through for the 2nd half of the weekend. There is a very low chance of rain Saturday night however confidence remains low on putting any rain in the 8 day at this time however it will be worth monitoring.

There is a higher chance for rain Sunday night with a very low chance some rain could linger into Monday and Monday evening so that will be monitored as well.

It is worth mentioning that latest models have trended cooler next week compared to yesterday model runs so did bring highs down more in the low 90s and more seasonal vs keeping it in the mid 90s so we’ll be monitoring this to see if models continue this trend or if the hotter temperatures start to move back into the area.

Hail/wind risk with any storms mainly in the late afternoon/evening hours (SPC/WIBW)

