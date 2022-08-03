Water main break closes lanes of Crest Dr.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break has closed lanes of Crest Dr. in Topeka.

The City of Topeka says a water main has broken at the intersection of SW 17th Terr. and Crest Dr. and closure of the southbound lanes onto Crest is needed.

The City noted that 17th Terr. will maintain east to west traffic as repairs are made.

Repairs are expected to take the standard 2-3 weeks.

