Washburn’s Mulvane ArtLab to reopen

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University’s Mulvane Art Museum’s ArtLab, an innovative center for hands-on arts education that had been closed due to the pandemic, will reopen on August 6th.

The ArtLab will be open to the public on Tuesdays from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 12:00 - 4:00 p.m. The museum said the ArtLab will be open for private educational group tours on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Tours must be scheduled in advance and are limited to 30 people.

The Mulvane Art Museum’s ArtLab also recently hired an education curator. Jonathan Matteson, who has 10 years of experience in gallery programming, education, and working in museums will begin working at the Washburn Art Museum. Matteson has a bachelor of fine arts in studio art from Washington State University as well as a master of fine arts in studio art from the University of Idaho.

“As a curator of education, I will facilitate learning, particularly formal and non-formal art appreciation, while conducting outreaches that are fun and fascinating for all who participate,” Matteson said.

