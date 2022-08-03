Two slashed tires cost Manhattan woman $500

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman will need to spend about $500 to replace two tires on her vehicle that were slashed.

The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, officers were called to the 3500 block of Mintons Landing in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property.

When officials arrived, they said a 47-year-old woman reported two of the tires on her car had been slashed which cost her about $500.

Anyone with information about the crime should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

