Two slashed tires cost Manhattan woman $500

Riley Co. Police Dept.
Riley Co. Police Dept.(Riley Co. Police Dept.)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman will need to spend about $500 to replace two tires on her vehicle that were slashed.

The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, officers were called to the 3500 block of Mintons Landing in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property.

When officials arrived, they said a 47-year-old woman reported two of the tires on her car had been slashed which cost her about $500.

Anyone with information about the crime should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A naked woman is found laying beside a car engulfed in flames on Aug. 2, 2022.
Naked woman found beside car engulfed in flames in Topeka
Westbound I-470 closes on Aug. 2, 2022 after a vehicle-pedestrian accident.
Vehicle-pedestrian accident closes westbound I-470, one taken to hospital
Jessica Porter, communications chair for the Shawnee County, Kansas, Democratic Party,...
Kansas voters resoundingly protect access to abortion
KBI: Part-time officer takes own life during arrest attempt
A stretch of westbound I-70 that goes through Downtown Topeka will be completely closed later...
Stretch of westbound I-70 in Topeka to close Aug. 15

Latest News

FILE
Machete stolen from vehicle, moped taken in Manhattan
FILE
Topeka housing market one of most affordable in U.S.
FILE
Johnson Co. judge awarded for efforts to improve judicial system
FILE
Water main break closes lanes of Crest Dr.