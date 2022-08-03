Two hospitalized after car crashes during police chase on I-70 in Dickinson County

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people from Colorado were taken to a Salina hospital after they were injured in a crash that occurred during a police chase Tuesday morning on Interstate 70 in Dickinson County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 10:18 a.m. Tuesday on westbound I-70 at Jeep Road, about a mile east of Abilene.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 BMW 645 Series car was “actively fleeing and eluding” law enforcement officers.

The car left I-70 and vaulted over Jeep Road. The car then came to rest on the west side of Jeep Road north of I-70.

The car’s driver, identified as Joseph A. Hernandez, 35, and passenger Maria G. Hernandez, 34, both of Fort Collins, Colo., were transported to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment of suspect minor injuries.

The patrol said neither occupant of the BMW was wearing a seat belt.

