Two Emporia State baseball players playing professionally

Emporia State's baseball team celebrated after winning on a walk-off grand slam home run on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.(ESU Athletics)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s been a busy summer for a couple of Emporia State baseball players.

Senior RHP Jared Kengott is pitching for the State College Spikes in the MLB Draft League while senior LHP Jarrett Seaton just wrapped up his season with the Monterey AmberJacks of the Pecos League.

Kengott is 1-1 with a 2.21 ERA in ten games with the Spikes. He has started nine games for the Spikes and has 20 strikeouts on the season. He was named Third-Team All-MIAA as a starting pitcher for Emporia State in 2022. The Addison, Texas native made 15 appearances with 12 starts for the Hornets. He was 3-3 and had a 3.99 ERA in 70.0 innings with 50 strikeouts on the season.

The MLB Draft League is a collegiate summer baseball league that began play in 2021. Created by Major League Baseball and Prep Baseball Report, the league serves as a showcase for top draft-eligible prospects leading up to each summer’s MLB draft. The second half of the season features professional players who have exhausted their amateur eligibility or otherwise wish to begin their professional careers.

Seaton went 1-0 with a 2.86 ERA in 13 appearances, all in relief, for the AmberJacks. He had 27 strikeouts in 22 innings with just nine walks. The Omaha, Neb. native went 3-4 with a 6.49 ERA in 14 appearances for Emporia State in 2022. He had 50 strikeouts in 52.2 innings with 35 walks for the Hornets.

The Pecos League is an independent baseball league which operates in cities in desert mountain regions throughout California, New Mexico, Southern Arizona, Kansas, West Texas and Colorado. In the last decade over 400 players from the Pecos League have been promoted to higher independent and affiliated teams.

“Our goal as a program is to give our players a great experience while they are Hornets, get them a degree, and help them develop to be the best baseball player they can be. These two epitomize that standard,” said Emporia State baseball coach Seth Wheeler through the press release. “They are both leaving with masters degrees, were great ambassadors for our program during their time, and now are getting the opportunity to play professional baseball.”

