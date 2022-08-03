Two arrested for theft of military uniforms, T.V. costing victim $5K+

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are behind bars in Riley Co. after allegedly stealing military uniforms, a 75-inch television, a laptop and more were stolen from the bed of a woman’s truck on Monday.

The Riley County Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Kimberly D. Dandridge, 35, and Nicholas R. Mainville, 41, both of Manhattan, were arrested on Tuesday in connection with a theft reported on Monday.

RCPD said the pair were arrested after they were identified through security footage of the theft and were also found to be in possession of the stolen property.

On Monday, Aug. 1, officers reported that a 37-year-old female had military uniforms, a 75-inch television, a laptop and other miscellaneous items were stolen from the bed of her truck in the Hilton Parking Garage. The theft cost the woman more than $5,000.

Both Dandridge and Mainville were booked into the Riley Co. Jail for theft of property between $1,000 and $25,000 with a $3,000 bond set for each.

