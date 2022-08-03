Topeka woman convicted in 2021 murder in SE Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was convicted in the 2021 murder of Kirsty Ann Craig-Rodriguez on Wednesday.

Harlee Elizabeth Borders, 23, of Topeka was convicted of 1st-degree murder, attempted 1st-degree murder, aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated endangering a child. District Attorney Mike Kagay said his office will seek a sentence of more than 50 years.

On the night of March 26, 2021, law enforcement was called to 3121 SE Bryant St. on multiple reports of gunshots. Upon arrival, they located Craig-Rodriguez suffering from a single gunshot wound to her chest. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers also found a second victim with a gunshot wound to her leg and a third victim who was suffering from multiple lacerations. It was reported that two suspects arrived at the residence armed with a handgun and forced their way into the house. After shooting two victims, the gun was then used to “pistol-whip” the third victim. Both suspects then drove away in a vehicle that was later found to be involved in a car accident near 31st and Adams. When law enforcement arrived at the scene, both suspects had already ran away.

The subsequent investigation revealed the identity of one of the suspects as Harlee Elizabeth Borders. Both suspects were located and taken into custody on March, 28, 2021 in Manhattan, Kansas and subsequently charged in Shawnee County.

