“Significant” mice infestation impacts Topeka Petco

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A significant mice infestation has impacted a pet store in the Capital City.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture tells 13 NEWS that it received multiple complaints of a “significant” rodent presence at Petco in Topeka, 1740 SW Wanamaker Rd. Suite 500.

The KDA said inspectors from both the Food Safety and Feed Safety programs were sent to the store. As a result, it did ask Petco to pul all human food products from the facility. This includes energy bars, candy and more. However, the store only carries a limited amount of products fit for human consumption.

The KDA indicated it did ask Petco to voluntarily stop offering food for sale until rodent activity has been addressed. It has been confirmed that all human food has been discarded.

The Department noted that another inspection will be performed at a later date before Petco is once again able to sell human food.

Regarding pet food, the KDA said Petco will need to dispose of all feed that was contaminated by rodents. It said a Feed Safety inspector again visited the store on Wednesday, Aug. 8, however, the department has yet to receive those results.

The KDA said it did not ask the store to shut down - just to eliminate the rodent issue - however, 13 NEWS has received reports from several viewers that employees have told them the store will shut down impacting grooming appointments.

13 NEWS scoped out the location Wednesday morning and did not observe any closing signage.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.