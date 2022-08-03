KBI executes search warrant at Wyandotte Unified Government

By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at the Wyandotte Unified Government on Wednesday.

Officials say the search warrant relates to an ongoing investigation into allegations made against certain personnel of the Unified Government.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office received information and determined an investigation was warranted. The KBI initiated this case on June 23rd. The KBI said The County Administrator’s Office and the Mayor’s Office have cooperated fully with the investigation.

Currently, no arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

