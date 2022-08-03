School year preparations continue with KHP bus inspections

By Tori Whalen
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Highway Patrol troopers are ensuring kids stay safe as they ride to school by inspecting the school buses.

KHP conducted their annual school bus inspections by checking USD 437′s busses Wednesday. They tested the stop sign lights, running lights, window exits, and then pass any issues along to on-site mechanics to be fixed.

Trooper Brock Simone, with the Kansas Highway Patrol, says the inspections are mandated by state law to be done every year so that kids are well protected.

”Just to hold people accountable, make sure that when they are transporting kids to and from school that their lights are working that they don’t cause an accident or something like that and people get hurt.”

School for the Auburn-Washburn district begins Thursday, August 11.

