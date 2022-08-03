Schmidt, Kelly set to square off in Kansas Gov. race

(WIBW)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The two main contenders for Kansas Governor this November are already looking ahead to the general election.

Tuesday night, Gov. Laura Kelly released a video touting the accomplishments of her term as Kansas governor.

I ran for Governor because I heard from my neighbors, from teachers, parents, and everyday Kansans that they wanted a change. They wanted a steady hand at the wheel, they wanted to get Kansas back on track,” Kelly said.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly releases video touting accomplishments, makes case to voters to "continue her steady bipartisan approach instead of going backward."

On the other side of the aisle, The Republican Governors Association released the following statement on Derek Schmidt’s primary election victory:

“Derek Schmidt believes every Kansan has a responsibility to leave the state better than they found it, and as the state’s Attorney General and a former legislator, that is exactly what Derek has worked to do,” said RGA Co-Chairs Governors Doug Ducey and Pete Ricketts. “While Democrat Laura Kelly shut down businesses, schools, and churches during the pandemic, Derek fought for Kansas livelihoods and freedom. As Kelly welcomes Joe Biden’s recession and ignores his border crisis, Derek is working tirelessly to fend off the Biden’s administration’s reckless agenda and keep the fentanyl flowing over the southern border off Kansas streets. Kelly remains deeply out-of-touch with mainstream Kansas values, and we’re excited to help Derek bring change this November.”

