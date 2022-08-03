Royals deal Cam Gallagher to Padres

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Royals have made several moves at this years 2020 MLB Trade Deadline.

After trading Whit Merrifield on Tuesday to the Blue Jays for two minor league prospects, Cam Gallagher is also on the move.

Gallagher is heading to the San Diego Padres for OF Brent Rooker. In six seasons with KC, Gallagher had seven homeruns and 39 RBI in 171 career games.

We have acquired OF Brent Rooker from the San Diego Padres in exchange for C Cam Gallagher. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 2, 2022

