Royals deal Cam Gallagher to Padres

Texas Rangers' Kole Calhoun, top, is tagged out by Kansas City Royals catcher Cam Gallagher...
Texas Rangers' Kole Calhoun, top, is tagged out by Kansas City Royals catcher Cam Gallagher (36) after attempting to score off a hit by Nathaniel Lowe during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, June 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Royals have made several moves at this years 2020 MLB Trade Deadline.

After trading Whit Merrifield on Tuesday to the Blue Jays for two minor league prospects, Cam Gallagher is also on the move.

Gallagher is heading to the San Diego Padres for OF Brent Rooker. In six seasons with KC, Gallagher had seven homeruns and 39 RBI in 171 career games.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

