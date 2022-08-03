RCPD searches for man with arrest warrant for kidnapping, criminal sodomy

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Riley Co. are hunting for a man with an arrest warrant for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated criminal sodomy.

The Riley County Police Department says officials are searching for Luis Martinez who is wanted on an active warrant for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated domestic battery.

RCPD noted that a bond of $75,000 has been issued in connection with the warrant.

Officials said Martinez stands around 6 feet tall and weighs 180-pounds.

If anyone has information about Martinez’s whereabouts, they should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

