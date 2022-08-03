Rapper Mystikal, accused of rape, denied bond by judge

FILE PHOTO - State District Judge Steven Tureau ruled on Tuesday that evidence against...
FILE PHOTO - State District Judge Steven Tureau ruled on Tuesday that evidence against 51-year-old Michael Tyler, his past history met the standards of holding him without bond.(Ascension Parish Jail)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (AP) — A Louisiana judge has refused to set any bond for rapper Mystikal, who is accused of raping and choking a woman at his home outside Baton Rouge.

The Advocate reports that state District Judge Steven Tureau ruled on Tuesday that evidence against 51-year-old Michael Tyler, his past history and the victim’s fears met the standard for holding him without bond.

Defense attorney Roy Maughan Jr. maintains that Tyler is innocent. But he told the newspaper after the hearing that Tyler probably won’t appeal the judge’s ruling.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A naked woman is found laying beside a car engulfed in flames on Aug. 2, 2022.
Naked woman found beside car engulfed in flames in Topeka
Westbound I-470 closes on Aug. 2, 2022 after a vehicle-pedestrian accident.
Vehicle-pedestrian accident closes westbound I-470, one taken to hospital
Jessica Porter, communications chair for the Shawnee County, Kansas, Democratic Party,...
Kansas voters resoundingly protect access to abortion
A stretch of westbound I-70 that goes through Downtown Topeka will be completely closed later...
Stretch of westbound I-70 in Topeka to close Aug. 15
KBI: Part-time officer takes own life during arrest attempt

Latest News

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers are ensuring kids stay safe as they ride to school by inspecting...
School year preparations continue with KHP bus inspections
Downtown Topeka added some new banners Wednesday, August 3, to make the community more inclusive.
Welcome banners in 8 different languages added Downtown
Downtown Topeka added some new banners Wednesday, August 3, to make the community more inclusive.
Welcome banners in 8 different languages added Downtown
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and incumbent, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, easily won...
Kansas Governors race garners national attention
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorksi (R-Ind.) has died at the age of 58.
Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash