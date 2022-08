TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - When Kansans took to the polls on Aug. 2, they settled the question of the addition of a constitutional amendment and who will appear on general election ballots in November.

While the numbers are unofficial until the canvass on Aug. 16, the results give voters a good idea of what to expect.

WIBW Kansas Primary Election Results 2022 (WIBW)

WIBW Kansas Primary Election Results 2022 (WIBW)

WIBW Kansas Primary Election Results 2022 (WIBW)

WIBW Kansas Primary Election Results 2022 (WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.