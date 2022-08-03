New mosquito forecasting tool warns of severe threat for Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new mosquito forecasting tool has warned of a severe threat to the Capital City as the population of bugs that are capable of carrying malaria and other diseases remains “very high.”

OFF! - the insect repellant company - says the mosquito population for Topeka has been labeled as very high for the second week in a row and a severe threat has been warned of until at least Aug. 9.

OFF! noted that the information comes from its new mosquito forecasting tool - OFF!Cast - developed in partnership with Google, which predicts local mosquito populations up to 7 days in advance.

To help spread awareness about how to better use bug spray, OFF! said it recently held a survey to see how Americans protect themselves. It found that 2/3 of respondents do not use bug spray correctly. It has been recommended to apply insect repellent after sunscreen as a final step in a going-out routine.

The survey also found that 43% of respondents listed their least favorite thing about bug spray as the feel of it on their skin while 36% noted the smell.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.