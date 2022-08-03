New mosquito forecasting tool warns of severe threat for Topeka

FILE
FILE(KFDA: Amarillo Environmental Health Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new mosquito forecasting tool has warned of a severe threat to the Capital City as the population of bugs that are capable of carrying malaria and other diseases remains “very high.”

OFF! - the insect repellant company - says the mosquito population for Topeka has been labeled as very high for the second week in a row and a severe threat has been warned of until at least Aug. 9.

OFF! noted that the information comes from its new mosquito forecasting tool - OFF!Cast - developed in partnership with Google, which predicts local mosquito populations up to 7 days in advance.

To help spread awareness about how to better use bug spray, OFF! said it recently held a survey to see how Americans protect themselves. It found that 2/3 of respondents do not use bug spray correctly. It has been recommended to apply insect repellent after sunscreen as a final step in a going-out routine.

The survey also found that 43% of respondents listed their least favorite thing about bug spray as the feel of it on their skin while 36% noted the smell.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A naked woman is found laying beside a car engulfed in flames on Aug. 2, 2022.
Naked woman found beside car engulfed in flames in Topeka
Westbound I-470 closes on Aug. 2, 2022 after a vehicle-pedestrian accident.
Vehicle-pedestrian accident closes westbound I-470, one taken to hospital
Jessica Porter, communications chair for the Shawnee County, Kansas, Democratic Party,...
Kansas voters resoundingly protect access to abortion
KBI: Part-time officer takes own life during arrest attempt
A stretch of westbound I-70 that goes through Downtown Topeka will be completely closed later...
Stretch of westbound I-70 in Topeka to close Aug. 15

Latest News

Crews work to remove a vehicle from 53rd St. just west of Auburn after it was flipped on its...
15-year-old flips SUV on 53rd as construction increases traffic
FILE
SCAM ALERT: Flight cancellation surge leads to new con
Luis Martinez
RCPD searches for man with arrest warrant for kidnapping, criminal sodomy
Jesse McCormick
Attempted traffic stop, abandoned truck discovery lead to man’s arrest