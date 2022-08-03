Missouri man arrested, accused of carrying gun to US Capitol during Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (KCTV) - A Missouri man was arrested Wednesday after being accused of carrying a gun to the U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6, 2021.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, 36-year-old Jerod Thomas Bargar from Centralia has been charged with:

Felony entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Felony unlawful possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds or buildings

“Related misdemeanor offenses”

Bargar was arrested in Osage Beach, Missouri.

“His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election,” the DOJ states.

According to court documents, Bargar illegally took a 9mm semi-automatic pistol across state lines and into D.C. He took that gun to a rally near the Ellipse and then onto restricted grounds at the U.S. Capitol. Bargar was not licensed to carry a firearm in D.C., however.

At about 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 6, officers recovered that gun on the west side of the Capitol. It was on the ground and in a distinctive holster, which had an image of the American flag and “We The People” written on it. The gun had at least one 9mm cartridge in the chamber and about 15 others in the magazine.

That gun was linked to Bargar through a law enforcement investigation.

“In the 18 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 850 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 260 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement,” the DOJ states. “The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.”

