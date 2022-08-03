Machete stolen from vehicle, moped taken in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A machete was stolen from a man’s vehicle in Manhattan as the thief made off with his moped as well.

The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, officers were called to the 2200 block of Northview Dr. in Manhattan with reports of a burglary and theft.

When officers arrived, they said a 32-year-old man reported his moped was stolen after his car was broken into and a machete was taken from the inside, costing him about $600.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

