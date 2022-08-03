Lawmakers, groups react to Value Them Both Amendment result

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas voters protected the right to get an abortion by voting “no” on a proposed amendment to the state’s constitution on Tuesday.

Many lawmakers on both sides of the aisle weighed in on Tuesday’s election results.

Tonight, Kansans used their voices to protect women’s right to choose and access reproductive health care.



It’s an important victory for Kansas, but also for every American who believes that women should be able to make their own health decisions without government interference. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 3, 2022

INBOX: @POTUS Biden on #KansasVoteNo: “The Supreme Court’s extreme decision to overturn Roe v. Wade put women’s health and lives at risk. Tonight, the American people had something to say about it.” pic.twitter.com/Wz6pwH1Nsw — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) August 3, 2022

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said “I’ve always maintained that a woman’s reproductive healthcare decisions should be between her and her physician. I’m proud to say that Kansans stood up for our fundamental rights today. We rejected divisive legislation that jeopardized our economic future and put women’s health care at risk.”

Kansas Senator Roger Marshall released the following statement: “Words could never express the sadness and emotion myself and many Kansans are feeling after the Value Them Both amendment was not adopted. This is an enormous blow to efforts to protect the sanctity of life in Kansas. Too many times I’ve seen sadness and hurt, without an explanation why — this is one of those moments. While I don’t have an answer, I do know that God works all things for good for those who trust him. I want to thank everybody in the pro-life community who worked so hard to get this amendment passed. Tonight, we must still go to bed with faith and hope, for tomorrow we must be as dedicated to the sanctity of life, and to the fight to protect the lives of moms and unborn babies. Each of us will have to pray and look in our hearts to see what’s next. However, we must not rest as there is much work to be done to support moms who are contemplating abortion, and decide instead for life. Let us all reach out and give them all the help and hope we can. As an OBGYN who delivered more than 5,000 babies and fought each day of my more than 25 year career to protect moms and babies, I remain as dedicated as ever to doing everything in my power as a U.S. Senator to protect life at all costs.”

The Value Them Both Coalition also released a statement on Tuesday’s election results: “Over the last six months, Kansans endured an onslaught of misinformation from radical left organizations that spent millions of out-of-state dollars to spread lies about the Value Them Both Amendment. Sadly, the mainstream media propelled the left’s false narrative, contributing to the confusion that misled Kansans about the amendment. While the outcome is not what we hoped, our movement and campaign have proven our resolve and commitment. We will not abandon women and babies.”

Kansans for Constitutional Freedom released the following statement on its Twitter page: “It’s official: We blocked the dangerous anti-abortion constitutional amendment! This is truly a historic day for Kansas and for America. Freedom has prevailed. The constitutional rights of Kansas women have been protected. Thank you to everyone who took part in this movement.”

The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee said “Kansas voters overwhelmingly rejected a proposed amendment to their state constitution that would have explicitly removed abortion rights protections. In a stunning blow to the GOP extremist agenda, Kansans turned out in force to reject the measure that would have laid the groundwork for state Republicans to pass a total abortion ban. This victory for reproductive rights came despite shady Republicans tactics, including purposely sending confusing voter communications and putting the vote on the primary ballot. The measure even failed in traditionally Republican areas. Across the political spectrum, Americans do not want politicians restricting reproductive rights and are willing to mobilize in force to protect them.”

A spokeswoman for Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America issued the following statement regarding the results from the Value Them Both amendment: “Tonight’s loss is a huge disappointment for pro-life Kansans and Americans nationwide. The abortion lobby’s message to voters was rife with lies that ultimately drowned out the truth. Because of tonight’s results, Kansas could shortly become home to unrestricted abortion on demand – even late-term abortion without limits, paid for by taxpayers. The people and their elected legislators now have no recourse to use the tools of democracy to enact laws that reflect consensus. The stakes for the pro-life movement in the upcoming midterm elections could not be higher, and there will be many more factors in play. It is critical that pro-life candidates go on offense to expose the extremism of Democrats’ policy goals for nationalized abortion on demand paid for by taxpayers. The pro-life movement’s call to politics and policy did not end with the Dobbs decision, rather, because of that victory we must work exponentially harder to achieve and maintain protections for unborn children and their mothers. We thank the leadership of the Value Them Both coalition and our longtime Kansas allies for their efforts here and will continue to work alongside them to protect life.”

