Lance Leipold names starting quarterback

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Junior quarterback Jalon Daniels will start under center for the Jayhawks in 2022.

“Do I expect Jalon [Daniels] to start game one, yeah I would.”

The wait is now over Kansas head coach Lance Leipold announced quarterback Jalon Daniels will start under center for the Jayhawks, beating out 2021 starter Jason Bean.

“I thought Jason Bean had a good day and I know there are some throws right off the bat that Jalon wishes he had back,” Leipold said

Leipold enters year number two with KU, coming off a 2-10 season a year ago.

He says he was really impressed with how the team responded and he says the vibe is completely different.

“There was excitement, there was a buzz that you can always tell at certain times when we get back together and around each other,” Leipold said. “I think this group has a determination about how they want to approach things and change the direction of this program.”

“All the new guys have got great attitudes, they’ve worked hard and I also think on both sides of it, I say both sides meaning returners and [new guys] them, it’s going to be competitive and that’s what we’ve been striving for,” Leipold added.

For more than a year, turning around the program has been a big ingredient Leipold and the roster has touched on frequently.

“It’s just been great, very competitive too. It’s a very competitive locker room, a competitive room in every position group, it’s just fun to be around,” Offensive Lineman Mike Novitsky said.

“By far the best culture, best environment that I’ve ever had here,” Defensive Lineman Sam Burt said.

Burt, heading into his sixth year has seen a lot in his time in Lawrence and in just one year he says the program has changed drastically.

“There’s really no gray, it’s black and white. There are expectations, they explain the expectations and we hold each other accountable,” Burt said. I think past teams, I don’t think we necessarily had all of that.”

Day one is in the books and Leipold is liking what he’s seeing.

“You know as a team, there’s certain benchmarks that we have doubled from where we were a year ago,” Leipold said

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.