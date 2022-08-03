Krispy Kreme matching price of dozen doughnuts to average US gas price

Krispy Kreme is pricing its Original Glazed dozen doughnuts to the national average gasoline...
Krispy Kreme is pricing its Original Glazed dozen doughnuts to the national average gasoline prices in the U.S. during the month of August.(Business Wire)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Krispy Kreme is bringing back its “Beat The Pump” promotion to close out the summer driving season.

The company said it is once again trying to sweeten the pain at the pump by pricing the cost of its Original Glazed dozen doughnuts to the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the United States.

According to Krispy Kreme, the promotion will be available every Wednesday until Aug. 31.

Representatives with Krispy Kreme said prices would be updated weekly and encouraged customers to check the company’s Facebook, Twitter and website on Tuesdays.

Guests are limited to two Original Glazed dozens at participating stores.

According to AAA, the national gas price is $4.16 per gallon as of Aug. 3.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A naked woman is found laying beside a car engulfed in flames on Aug. 2, 2022.
Naked woman found beside car engulfed in flames in Topeka
Westbound I-470 closes on Aug. 2, 2022 after a vehicle-pedestrian accident.
Vehicle-pedestrian accident closes westbound I-470, one taken to hospital
Jessica Porter, communications chair for the Shawnee County, Kansas, Democratic Party,...
Kansas voters resoundingly protect access to abortion
A stretch of westbound I-70 that goes through Downtown Topeka will be completely closed later...
Stretch of westbound I-70 in Topeka to close Aug. 15
KBI: Part-time officer takes own life during arrest attempt

Latest News

Manhattan construction
Construction to partially close Manhattan road
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorksi (R-Ind.) has died at the age of 58.
Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash
Hot temperatures return through the weekend
Scattered rain tonight and then hot again
Supt. Shaun Ferguson acknowledges on-duty DWI arrest of NOPD officer six days earlier.
Police officer accused of DWI after crashing patrol vehicle into multiple cars in New Orleans