Kansas Governors race garners national attention

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Governors race is getting national attention with political organizations from both parties pouring millions into their respective candidates.

The Republican Governors Association (RGA) and Democratic Governors Association (DGA) are launching new TV ads ahead of the general election in hopes of reaching Kansas voters.

The DGA is throwing its support behind incumbent Laura Kelly and the RGA is backing Derek Schmidt.

The RGA has reserved $3.5 million for fall TV ad spending, while the DGA is allotting nearly $4 million.

In a video released Wednesday, the DGA compared Schmidt’s policies and record to former Kansas governor Sam Brownback.

“When Sam Brownback blew up the state budget, was cutting education, and robbing from funds meant to fix roads and bridges, Derek Schmidt was standing by his side,” said DGA spokesperson Sam Newton. “He spent millions in taxpayers money to defend Brownback’s cuts to education. He even claimed that the state doesn’t need to balance the budget.”

The video claims Schmidt was Brownback’s top defender and stood by him as he underfunded public schools, pushed a failed tax experiment costing Kansans billions, and drained the state’s highway fund of $2 billion.

The RGA made its own comparison in an ad released in June blaming both Kelly and President Joe Biden for inflation, high gas prices, and a rise in crime.

Spokesperson, Joanna Rodriguez said in a statement, “Democrat Laura Kelly has been in lockstep with Joe Biden on his reckless policies that have driven costs up for every Kansan. The Kelly-Biden agenda is destroying our country, and Kansans worse off because of it will choose a better future when they elect Derek Schmidt as governor in November.”

However, Newton argues a vote for Schmidt would be a step backward for Kansas.

“Kansans saw the Sam Brownback, Derek Schmidt approach. It didn’t work,” he continued saying, “Laura Kelly is unifying Kansas and is backed by a number of top Republicans because she’s working with both parties with the bipartisan-moderate approach and delivering results that helps everyone.”

Kelly and Schmidt will face-off in the general election on Tuesday, November 8th.

