Kansas Game Wardens rescue canoers from Kansas River

Kansas Game Wardens prepare the Rescue Airboat to rescue capsized canoers on July 30, 2022.
Kansas Game Wardens prepare the Rescue Airboat to rescue capsized canoers on July 30, 2022.(KDWP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Game Wardens rescued four canoers after their boats capsized in the Kansas River in Jefferson Co. over the weekend.

Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, Game Warden Arnold was contacted by the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office with reports of four capsized canoes in the Kansas River and boaters who needed help.

KDWP said wardens Entwhistle, Arnold Porterfield and Cook responded to the call with one of the Department’s Rescue Airboats.

The wardens said the four canoers went over a low water dam and capsized their boats. All boaters were wearing PFDs and were able to make it to the bank of the river.

The wardens also said all four canoers were found safe with only some minor scrapes and cuts. They said they were able to take all four - and their canoes - back to safety.

