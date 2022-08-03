Kansas found to have one of the better health care systems in the U.S.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas was found to have one of the better health care systems in the U.S. through a recent study.

With the average American spending more than $12,500 on health care per year, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report of 2022′s Best & Worst States for Health Care.

To find which residents get the highest quality services at the best prices, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., across measures of health care cost, accessibility and outcome. It said the data sets ranged from the average monthly insurance premium to doctors per capita to the share of the insured population.

The study found that Kansas ranked 17th in the nation with a total score of 55.58, a rank of 16 for cost, a rank of 13 for access and a rank of 30 for outcomes.

However, just to the east, Colorado was found to have one of the best health systems with an overall rank of 7. The study found the home of the Rocky Mountains ranked 27th for cost, 8th for access and 4th for outcomes with a total score of 61.35.

Colorado was also found to have the fourth lowest average monthly insurance premium, following Utah, Maryland and New Hampshire. It was also found to have the third lowest rate of cancer and the second lowest rate of stroke and heart disease patients. However, it did tie Minnesota for the fifth highest percentage of at-risk adults with no routine doctor visits in the past two years.

The rest of the Sunflower State’s border states were found to have not fared as well.

The study ranked Nebraska 24th overall - just above the halfway mark - with a total score of 54.06, a cost rank of 40, an access rank of 19 and an outcome rank of 16. To the east, Missouri ranked 36th overall with a total score of 19.19, a cost rank of 35, an access rank of 22 and an outcomes rank of 42.

Lastly, Oklahoma was ranked among the states with the worst health care systems - coming in at 48th overall. The state was given a total score of 43.25 and ranked 43rd for cost, 38th for access and 45th for outcomes.

Oklahoma was also found to have the second lowest percentage of insured adults between the ages of 19 and 64 and the fourth lowest percentage of insured children. It was also found to have the fifth highest rate of stroke and heart disease patients and tied Louisiana for the lowest percentage of at-risk adults with no routine doctor visits in the past two years.

The study found the states with the worst systems to be:

Mississippi Alabama Louisiana Oklahoma Arkansas

The study also found the states with the best systems to be:

Rhode Island Massachusetts Hawaii Minnesota Maryland

