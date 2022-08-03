Kansas City makes top 5 for decreases in unemployment

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas City is among the top cities in the nation for decreases in unemployment.

With inflation remaining high in the U.S. and 372,000 jobs gained in June, WalletHub.com says on Wednesday, Aug. 3, it released its updated rankings for Changes in Unemployment Rate by City - and Kansas City made the top five.

To find which cities have seen the largest changes, WalletHub said it compared unemployment data for key dates.

Source: WalletHub

The study found that Kansas City saw the fifth-largest change in unemployment with a rate of 2.7% for June 2022. This was a 16.45% decrease from May 2022, a 60.67% decrease from June 2021, a 73.55% decrease from June 2020 and a 26.44% decrease from June 2019.

Overland Park came in at 56th with a rate of 2.50%. This was a 13.37% increase from May 2022, a 20.34% decrease from June 2021, a 60.76% decrease from June 2020 and a 12.38% decrease from June 2019.

Wichita was ranked 68th with a 3.5% unemployment rate for June. This was a 10.95% increase from May 2022, a 37.01% decrease from June 2021, a 69.23% decrease from June 2020 and a 3.30% decrease from June 2019.

Out of 180 cities surveyed, those in Kansas remained within the top quarter of cities on the unemployment rebound.

The study also found that Kansas City saw the second largest decrease in unemployment between June and May, only after Springfield and just ahead of St. Louis.

The cities with the largest change are as follows:

  1. Miami, Fla.
  2. Hialeah, Fla.
  3. Springfield, Mo.
  4. Manchester, N.H.
  5. Kansas City, Mo.

The cities with the smallest change are as follows:

  1. Detroit, Mich.
  2. Dover, Del.
  3. Brownsville, Texas
  4. Cleveland, Ohio
  5. Memphis, Tenn.

For more information or to see where other cities fall, click HERE.

