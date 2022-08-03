Johnson Co. judge awarded for efforts to improve judicial system

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Johnson Co. District Judge has been honored with a national award for his efforts to better the Kansas judicial system with initiatives in his district.

Kansas Courts says 10th Judicial District Judge Keven M.P. O’Grady has been recognized for his various contributions to the improvement of the justice system and with the 2022 Mary C. McQueen Award at a national conference on July 26.

The 10th Judicial District includes Johnson Co.

The Court said the award is given in even-numbered years to recognize those who have made extraordinary contributions to the improvement of the justice system at the local, state or national levels.

“There are few people as deserving of this award as Judge O’Grady,” said Chief Justice Marla Luckert. “He has done phenomenal work to advance access to and improve administration of justice in Kansas courts and in courts across the country.”

The Court noted that Luckert and state court administrator Stephanie Bunten both nominated O’Grady for initiatives he launched in the 10th district - starting with a self-help center and night court as well as the eventual expansion to include the Kansas Protection Order Portal used statewide.

“Judge O’Grady is not alone in his efforts to improve the administration of justice in Kansas, but he certainly stands out for the depth, breadth, and reach of his efforts,” Bunten said. “What he has done in his court inspires all of us to make improvements where we can.”

While honored to receive the award, the Court indicated that O’Grady was quick to turn the spotlight on others.

“I am so grateful to be recognized, but I am thinking about all the people who worked on these projects and how this award is more theirs than mine,” he said.

For more information about the Mary C. McQueen Award, click HERE.

