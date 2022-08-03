Jerry Moran wins GOP nod for U.S. Senate

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran(KWCH)
By The Associated Press and KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Jerry Moran won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Kansas’ primary election. The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office showed Moran holding a lead of about 17,000 votes when the Associated Press called the race in Moran’s favor. The senator has served Kansas in Washington D.C. since 2011.

In Tuesday’s primary, his opponent was Joan Farr, of Derby. In November’s general election, Moran will face Democrat Mark Holland who emerged from a crowded Democratic field.

