Former KU center David McCormack signs overseas

Kansas forward David McCormack (33) reacts after being fouled on a shot in the first half of an...
Kansas forward David McCormack (33) reacts after being fouled on a shot in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the West Virginia Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT
İstanbul (WIBW) - National champion David McCormack has signed a professional contract in İstanbul.

McCormack will play for Beşiktaş Basketbol, a Turkish professional basketball team in İstanbul.

McCormack was a big piece in the Jayhawks championship run. He averaged 10.6 points per game pulling down an even seven rebounds a game while shooting 50.8 percent from the floor.

A two-time All-Big 12 selection, McCormack became the 64th player in Jayhawk history to reach 1,000 career points, he finished 19th on the KU career rebound list with 681.

He was the 2022 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year and the first recipient of the Big 12 Most Improved Player award in 2021.

McCormack also played for the Minnesota Timberwolves Summer League team this summer.

