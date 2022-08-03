Emporia State women’s soccer makes history

Emporia State's women's soccer team won the programs first MIAA Conference Championship on...
Emporia State's women's soccer team won the programs first MIAA Conference Championship on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Aug. 2, 2022
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State women’s soccer team’s strong campaign a year ago has them receiving national attention.

For the first time in program history, Emporia State women’s soccer is nationally ranked at No. 14.

The Hornets are fresh off their first MIAA Tournament Championship and a match win in the NCAA Tournament, the Hornets are ranked #14 in the United Soccer Coaches Preseason National Rankings.

The Hornets are set to return their top four scorers from last season led by All-American Mackenzie Dimarco, along with All-Region performers Hannah Woolery and Aislinn Hughes and All-MIAA defender Joanie Westcoat.

The Hornets will open the season with five straight road matches and will play nine of their first ten matches away from the ESU Pitch. The home opener will take place on Sunday, September 11 against Fort Hays State in a non-league contest. The Hornets are 20-0-1 on the ESU Pitch since 2018 and have not lost a regular season home match since October 22, 2017.

